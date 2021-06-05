Man involved in trespassing incident hit and killed by MAX train in NE Portland

Two westbound lanes of I-84 were closed as the Traffic Division's Major Crash Team investigated. Both lanes have reopened.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was hit and killed by a MAX train in Northeast Portland Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said he was involved in a trespassing incident just hours before. A woman reported a man had walked into her home on Northeast Broadway around 12:24 p.m. The man eventually left when the woman's husband and sons stepped in.

Officers found the suspect on Northeast Schuyler Street and asked him to stop, but he refused. More officers arrived and arrested the suspect. Police said the suspect couldn't be taken to jail because of booking restrictions. An officer issued him a criminal citation for trespassing in the first-degree and an unrelated warrant.

Police said around 2:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man walking in traffic at I-84 and Northeast 68th Avenue. Several people reported the man was swinging a large rock and a pipe at passing cars. As officers tried to locate the suspect, they learned he had been hit by a MAX train.

Police said the man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Two westbound lanes of I-84 were closed as the Traffic Division's Major Crash Team investigated. Both lanes have reopened.