TriMet MAX service restored between Beaverton and downtown Portland

The closure lasted nearly three days due to a damaged overhead wire near the Sunset Transit Center.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The MAX Light Rail resumed Friday afternoon between Beaverton and downtown Portland after damaged overhead wires forced TriMet to shut down service for nearly three days.

The Blue and Red MAX lines were disrupted while crews worked to fix roughly 1,500 feet of wire that came down, TriMet said.

The downed wire was first reported at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Sunset Transit Center.

"TriMet thanks our rail, maintenance and emergency staff for working around the clock since Tuesday afternoon to make the repairs, " said TriMet public information officer Tyler Graf.