TriMet bus driver shot while driving in Northeast Portland

The shooting happened Saturday night near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Halsey Street; no bus passengers were hurt

PORTLAND, Oregon — Police said a TriMet bus driver was shot in the shoulder Saturday evening while behind the wheel of a bus in Northeast Portland.

At about 7 p.m., a Portland police officer heard gunfire near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Halsey Street while responding to a separate incident.

Officers found the adult male bus driver seriously injured, and there was a bullet hole in his windshield.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said he was conscious and talking to officers before he left.

There were passengers on the bus when the driver was shot, police said, but no one else was injured.

The intersection of Northeast 102nd and Halsey was closed for several hours Saturday evening while police conducted their investigation.

In a statement, TriMet said it would help police in any way it could to find the shooter, including turning over surveillance video from the bus.

"We are shocked and saddened to have one of our coworkers hurt while serving our community," TriMet said in the statement. "Our thoughts are with our operator, and we pray he will make a full recovery."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.