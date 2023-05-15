Man drowns at Hood River Marina

Dennis Howe, 70, fell off a sailboat into the water and didn't resurface, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office reported.

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A Parkdale man drowned at the Hood River Marina on Friday after falling off a sailboat, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office reported. His body was found the next day.

The sheriff's office said the victim, Dennis Howe, 70, was a passenger in a sailboat and fell into the water while the boat was docking and didn't resurface. Multiple who saw Howe fall into the water jumped in and tried to find him but were unsuccessful.

Deputies from the sheriff's office and officers from Hood River City Police responded to the marina after a 911 call came in around 6:47 p.m. The Skamania County Dive Team was called in to help. The recovery effort was suspended Friday night because of darkness and resumed Saturday morning.

Dive crews found Howe's body at around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The sheriff's office said the incident remains under investigation. Witnesses or anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Hood River County Sheriff's Office at 541-386-2098.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here