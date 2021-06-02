Man arrested for hiding in woman's car and attacking her, police say

Tigard police arrested Achitoi Hallucky, 25, on charges of second-degree kidnapping, third-degree robbery and strangulation.

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard police arrested a man accused of hiding inside a woman's car and attacking her once she got inside.

The car had been parked near Southwest Sequoia Parkway and Redwood Lane before the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

The woman reportedly walked to her car, hit the unlock button and got inside. When she closed the door, police say a man grabbed her from behind and restricted her breathing by covering her nose and mouth.

The woman was able to get the car door open and tried to escape, but the man grabbed her and stopped her from leaving. On her second attempt, she broke free and ran to flag down a passing driver, who then called 911.

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Achitoi Hallucky, stole the woman's cell phone during the encounter. He was located in the area and matched a description provided to officers.

Hallucky was taken into custody and booked into jail on charges of second-degree kidnapping, third-degree robbery and strangulation.