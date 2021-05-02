x
Deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Dell leaves suspect critically injured

Deputies said the shooting happened near the intersection of NE 68th Street and NE Second Avenue.
Credit: Richard Gordon/KGW
The Clark County Sheriff's Office was involved in a shooting in Hazel Dell that left one person in critical condition Thursday, Feb. 4.

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a shooting Thursday night that left one person in critical condition. 

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 68th Street and Northeast Second Avenue. A suspect was injured and transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the sheriff's office said in a press release. 

No other details were immediately released. The regional Independent Investigation Team (IIT) is conducting an investigation. 

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard policy. 

Deputies said Northeast 68th Street was closed from Hazel Dell Avenue to Northwest Second Avenue. Northeast Second Avenue was closed from Northeast 68th Street to Northeast 71st Street. 

