Three people wounded, homes hit in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Southeast Portland. Police said three homes with people inside and seven vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

A Portland Police Bureau (PPB) spokesperson told KGW that investigators recovered 57 shell casings at the scene.

The shooting happened on Southeast 122nd Avenue, between Boise and Holgate streets, just after 9 p.m.

Officers learned three men with gunshot wounds walked into area hospitals later Tuesday night.

One man was shot five times: three times in the foot, and once in the wrist and shoulder. Another man was shot once in his ankle. The third man was shot once in the buttocks.

Police said one bullet went into a living room where a child had been just five minutes earlier. The child was not hurt.

The PPB said no arrests have been made. No suspect information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.