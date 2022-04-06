The coastal town purchased three beach wheelchairs for public use, along with three portable 'Mobi-mats.'

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City’s seven miles of coastline are now even more accessible to anyone who feels the call of the Pacific. The coastal town brought in three beach wheelchairs for public use, along with three portable "Mobi-mats."

The effort to improve accessibility to the beach is a collaboration between multiple city departments including Public Works, Explore Lincoln City and the Parks and Recreation department.

“Accessibility has long been a priority in Lincoln City,” said Jeanne Sprague, Lincoln City Parks and Recreation director. “The addition of the Mobi-mats and beach friendly wheelchairs extends an invitation to our beaches to everyone.”

The portable ocean-blue mobility mats are 450 feet long and 6 1/2 feet wide, and they increase beach access by creating temporary pathways. They are now installed at three different locations: Southwest 51st Street in the historic Taft District, the D River Wayside in the Delake District and Southwest 33rd Street in the Nelscott District.

They’ll be laid out there every year moving forward from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

"That will be the schedule for the Mobi-mats and the beach wheelchairs are available year-round — every day, people can reserve them for free," said Sprague.

Three beach wheelchairs are available for rent on Southwest 51st Street. They allow people with limited mobility to travel over sand, shells and rocks to visit Lincoln City’s Taft Beach and Siletz Bay.

"It was great to see a means for accessibility to the beach," said Charl Norloff.

Norloff sometimes uses walking poles to get around. She was one of the first people to give the new installations a try.

"Since we’re all at a point in our lives where balance and walking in the sand is difficult, it was just great to have this path down to where the sand was firmer," Norloff continued, "so it absolutely makes it a lot easier to walk on."

The idea is to create a path for one and all to access the coastline.

"Our beaches are here for everyone no matter what your ability is," said Sprague.

Prague says the Mobi-mats were around $20,000 each, while the three beach wheelchairs with their lockers came to about $15,000 each. Funding for one of the wheelchairs was granted from the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.