Let's Get Out There: Biking on the beach in Lincoln City

Safari Town Surf Shop opened in 1989, offering rentals, lessons and tours. Owner Tony Gile took Jon Goodwin out for a fat tire bike ride on the sand.

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — This week's Let's Get Out There takes us to the Oregon Coast with a fat tire bike ride on the sand.

The beach vibes are strong at Safari Town Surf Shop in Lincoln City. Tony Gile and his wife moved here in 1987 and own the shop, which has been open since 1989.

“There's lots to do here. I love the outdoors,” Gile said.

There’s surfing, kayaking, hiking. “And fat tire biking, obviously,” Tony smiled. “Lots to do.”

Safari Town’s fat tire bikes have thicker tires, about 3.8 to 4.5 inches. “Helps you stay on top of the sand really well,” said Gile. “It's really good for anybody and if you're a biker, you'll love it.”

We each grabbed a bike and rolled out. A short walk north gets you to a crosswalk where you can cut across Highway 101. From there you can ride down to the beach. After a five-minute ride, you’re on the sand.

Besides the bikes, Safari Town Surf Shop offers rentals and tours of kayaks, surf gear and more. There are several beach routes you can take. We took the Road’s End route, which goes north toward Lincoln City landmarks Cascade Head and God’s Thumb.

“I’ve always loved riding bikes and I love the beach,” Gile said. “Mixing the two together is just awesome.”

A light wind made for a little bit of resistance, but the wide tires made it easier to navigate the sand. For families looking for a fun beach outing, the fat tire bike ride is good for kids — but probably better for teenagers. Just make sure they're up for pedaling on the sand.

“We get families that just want to go down and cruise and have a good time,” he said. “Maybe take a lunch and ride down a little way, and take a break.”

Safari Town is open year-round. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, spring break is not far away, and neither is the Oregon Coast.

“If you'd like to give a fat tire bike a try, give us a call first maybe or you can book one online, or just stop by and if we have availability, get out there and give it a try,” Gile said.

For fat tire bike tours at Safari Town Surf Shop, visit safaritownsurf.com.