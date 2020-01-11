Left, right-wing protesters gather in Vancouver on second day after fatal police shooting

Tensions among protesters have risen in southwest Washington following the shooting death of Kevin Anderson Jr. in Hazel Dell.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two groups of protesters gathered in Vancouver on Saturday night for a second day in a row since the shooting death of a 21-year-old Black man in nearby Hazel Dell.

Just before 10 p.m., freelance journalist Justin Yau posted video showing left-wing and right-wing protesters congregating across from each other on opposite sides of a street. Some of the protesters are shown arguing.

Tensions among protesters have risen in southwest Washington since the fatal shooting of Kevin Anderson Jr. last Thursday.

Clark County deputies fatally shot Anderson during a narcotics investigation off Highway 99 in Hazel Dell, according to the Southwest Washington Independent Investigate Response Team, who is leading the investigation into the shooting.

The SWIIRT said deputies suspected Anderson of selling drugs outside a motel when they approached him and he ran. At some point, he reportedly pulled out a gun and the deputies backed off.

Three Clark County deputies encountered Anderson a short time later and opened fire, SWIIRT said, adding that a pistol was found near Anderson's body. The sheriff's office said Anderson exchanged gunfire with deputies before he was killed, but SWIIRT has not confirmed this detail.

On Friday night, a crowd gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of Anderson. The Columbian reports he was the father of a newborn daughter.

Armed counter-protesters were seen marching though the vigil, and there were some scuffles between the two groups and cars driving by reportedly throwing glass bottles at vigil-goers, according to journalists at the scene.

Many who attended the vigil gathered at Esther Short Park in Vancouver. The crowd quickly grew to about 300 people, Vancouver police said.

The group marched though downtown Vancouver and became more aggressive after congregating near the Clark County Jail. Police said some threw rocks at law enforcement officers, and there were reports of vandalism to downtown businesses, including broken windows and graffiti.

Police eventually got the crowd to spread out and said they arrested six protesters for failure to disperse.

Following these events, police closed Esther Short Park at 7 p.m. Saturday.