Clark County deputies involved in shooting in Hazel Dell, sheriff's office says

On Thursday evening, Clark County deputies were involved in a shooting near the 6800 block of NE Hwy 99, according to an email from the sheriff’s office.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — An investigation is underway in the Hazel Dell area after a shooting involving Clark County deputies, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday evening, Clark County deputies were involved in a shooting near the 6800 block of NE Hwy 99, according to an email from the sheriff’s office.

Other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene including the Washington State Police who were assisting with traffic control, Trooper Will Finn said.

The Camas Police Department will be handling the shooting investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

