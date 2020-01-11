Police declare riot during protest in Northeast Portland

Police declared a riot at Northeast MLK and Multnomah after demonstrators vandalized several businesses.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday evening, demonstrators gathered at Irving Park in Northeast Portland before marching in the streets and rioting during a planned protest.

Police declared a riot about 7:45 p.m. after demonstrators were seen damaging multiple businesses on Northeast Martin Luther King Boulevard near Multnomah Street.

To those marching on NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd: This has been declared a riot. Members of this group have been observed damaging multiple businesses. All persons must immediately leave the area.

Some rioters threw projectiles at police and pepper sprayed bystanders, police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police said rioters were marching down Northeast 11th Avenue in the Lloyd District. Police tweeted an apology to residents of the Lloyd District and Irvington neighborhoods for their loud announcements.

By 8:30 p.m., police said they dispersed the rioters in the Lloyd District and rescinded the riot declaration.

The rioters in the Lloyd District have been dispersed by officers, so the riot declaration is being rescinded as of now. Numerous businesses have been damaged. PPB is monitoring for any further illegal activity.

A group called Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation planned the protest for Halloween night to denounce capitalism.

I'm at Irving Park in NE Portland where ~50 people are gathered for "Capitalism is Scary," an event organized by Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front calling for "total abolition." Many are donning masks of a tear gassed Mayor Wheeler.



Reporting tonight for the @oregonian.

Meanwhile, Vancouver police closed Esther Short Park at 7 p.m. Saturday, one night after demonstrators gathered there for a protest that became destructive following death of Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Clark County deputies.

Esther Short Park closed at 7pm. There will be no access to the park this evening.

Peterson, 21, was suspected of selling drugs in a parking lot in Hazel Dell when deputies approached him and he ran. Investigators said he pulled a gun before three deputies opened fire, killing him.