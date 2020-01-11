Police declare riot during protest in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday evening, demonstrators gathered at Irving Park in Northeast Portland before marching in the streets and rioting during a planned protest.
Police declared a riot about 7:45 p.m. after demonstrators were seen damaging multiple businesses on Northeast Martin Luther King Boulevard near Multnomah Street.
Some rioters threw projectiles at police and pepper sprayed bystanders, police said.
Shortly after 8 p.m., police said rioters were marching down Northeast 11th Avenue in the Lloyd District. Police tweeted an apology to residents of the Lloyd District and Irvington neighborhoods for their loud announcements.
By 8:30 p.m., police said they dispersed the rioters in the Lloyd District and rescinded the riot declaration.
A group called Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation planned the protest for Halloween night to denounce capitalism.
Meanwhile, Vancouver police closed Esther Short Park at 7 p.m. Saturday, one night after demonstrators gathered there for a protest that became destructive following death of Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Clark County deputies.
Peterson, 21, was suspected of selling drugs in a parking lot in Hazel Dell when deputies approached him and he ran. Investigators said he pulled a gun before three deputies opened fire, killing him.
The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.