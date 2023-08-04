Self-service gas has arrived in Oregon. Here’s how to pump gas by yourself

For the first time in 70 years, Oregonians can pump their own gas. Here are some tips for those wishing to try their hand at it.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the end of an era in Oregon, but the start of a new one.

On Friday, Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill into law that legalizes self-serve at gas stations statewide. For the first time in 70 years, Oregonians — like the rest of the country (minus New Jersey) — can pump their own gas if they wish.

The new law gives gas station owners the choice to offer self-service, but they are not required to do so. In more populous parts of the state, stations that choose to offer self-service will also need to offer attendant service on half their pumps. Unless you're in a rural county, self-service can't be offered without providing attendant service at the same time — we don't make the rules.

Now to the fun stuff.

After decades of not having to pump your own gas, this might be a major change, for some at least. You might be wondering, "Well how do you do the thing?" Don't worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are some tips for those wishing to try their hands at pumping gas either today, tomorrow or for sometime down the line.

How to pump your own gas

Step 1

Pull up to a gas pump, close enough to where the nozzle will reach your vehicle. You want to make sure you know which side your fuel tank is located to make the process easier. The fuel gauge on your vehicle's dashboard will indicate on which side the fuel tank is located with an arrow.

Step 2

There are different gasoline types. You have regular, midgrade or plus, premium and diesel (which most common cars don’t use). You might want to get familiar with your car, most vehicles will state what kind of gasoline your vehicle will require near the fuel tank.

Once you know which type of gasoline you need, unscrew the fuel tank cap and have it ready for the pump nozzle.

Step 3

Before pulling the pump nozzle into your fuel tank, you need to pay up. This process is pretty easy if you're paying with a card, just follow the prompts on the screen at the pump.

Most newer gas stations don't accept cash at the pump, so if you're paying with cash you might be required to take note of your pump number and head inside to pay.

Make sure to lock your vehicle and never leave your keys inside if you need to step away.

Step 4

Once you've paid, lift the pump nozzle and insert it into your vehicle's fuel tank. Select your gas type, then squeeze the trigger on the pump nozzle gently. This will start the flow of gasoline into your vehicle.

The pump nozzle has a clip which you clip up once you've pressed the handle. This will make a click sound once your vehicle has had enough, and it will automatically stop when you're all filled up.

Remember to never top off your tank. It might be a good idea to give the nozzle a little tap or shake while it's still in your tank to make sure it won't drip when you pull it out.

Step 5

Once you're done, remove the pump nozzle and place it back on the pump. Make sure not to spill. Snag your receipt if you requested one and ensure to tightly close your fuel tank before driving away.