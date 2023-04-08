Gov. Kotek expected to sign self-serve gas bill on Friday

The governor's signature will lift a self-service gas ban that's been in place since 1951.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time in decades, Oregonians will be able to legally pump their own gas. Gov. Tina Kotek is expected to sign a bill into law on Friday.

The governor's office confirmed the update to KGW Thursday evening, but didn't specify exactly when she would sign the bill on Friday. Self-service will become legal as soon as Kotek signs the bill.

Last week, Kotek signaled that she would let the bill go into effect, either by signing it or allowing it to become law without her signature by the Aug. 4 deadline.

The Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2426 earlier this year, which legalizes self-service gas statewide. The bill's language gives gas station owners the choice to offer self-service. Gas stations are required to have an equal amount of self-service pumps and full-service pumps, so drivers who don't want to pump their own gas will still have the option to have an attendant help them.

In urban counties, gas stations can't leave the pumps on overnight without having an attendant present.

Gas stations in rural counties have more flexibility. They don't need to have an even ratio of self-service to full-service pumps, and also don't need someone on staff during overnight hours. A 2015 law made overnight self-service legal in rural counties, and that expanded to a 24/7 option in 2017.