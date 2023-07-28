Oregonians will be able to pump their own gas starting next week

The bill was passed in late June and Gov. Kotek faced an Aug. 4 deadline to take action on it, but she didn't indicate what she planned to do until Friday.

SALEM, Ore. — There are currently only two states in the U.S. that don't allow drivers to pump their own gas. At some point in the next week, that number will drop to just one.

The Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2426 earlier this year to legalize self-service gas statewide, and Gov. Tina Kotek signaled Friday that she intends to let the bill go into effect, either by signing it at some point in the next week or allowing it to become law without her signature when it reaches an Aug. 4 deadline for her to take action.

HB 2426 includes an emergency clause that will make it take effect immediately upon becoming law, which means gas stations throughout Oregon will be free to start offering self-service gas next weekend at the latest, although they're not required to do so. The law will also prohibit them from charging different prices for full service and self service.

Even at stations that choose to offer self-service, the attendants aren't going away; stations will still be required to offer full service on half their pumps, and they can't offer self-service without providing full service at the same time, e.g. a station can't leave the pumps running for self-service overnight unless it's also staffed for full service all night.

The rules are different in certain rural counties, where overnight self-service was legalized by a 2015 law and expanded to a 24/7 option in a 2017 update — although rural stations are still required to offer full service as an option during daytime hours.

The announcement of Kotek's intentions for HB 2426 comes in the form of a planned veto list that her office released on Friday. During a news conference on Thursday, Kotek said the list would include all pending legislation that she intends to veto before the Aug. 4 deadline, so the gas bill's absence from the list confirms that she doesn't intend to block it.

Friday's confirmation comes after weeks of speculation and questions about the future of the bill following the end of the legislative session in June. Kotek's office previously declined to indicate which way the governor was leaning on the bill, and said she was still evaluating a large amount of mixed feedback about the bill from constituents.