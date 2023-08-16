Portland’s first city-sanctioned homeless camp has been open for nearly a month but isn't full. Here’s why

Homeless people started moving in on July, 25. So far, 80 have moved in. It can hold 180.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been roughly one month since homeless people started moving into Portland’s first, large-scale sanctioned campsite in Southeast Portland at the Clinton Triangle. The temporary alternative shelter site is part of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s aggressive plan to address homelessness. He plans to build six more across the city.

The one on Southeast Powell Boulevard can house 180 homeless people and 80 have moved in so far.

KGW met a woman and her partner before they moved into the site last week. She was back at her camp six days later.

“The first night was pretty cool,” she said. “It was really laid back we filed some paperwork and then they like lead us into our unit.”

On Wednesday she was back at her camp to pick up her cat, which is allowed at the site.

“I hang out with my friends out here and stuff like almost every day,” she said.



A spokesperson for the city of Portland said they're moving people into the site slowly. Shela Cecchini who works nearby has concerns about the site.



“It's a third full right now. Where are all those people going to go? The tiny homes are great, but we certainly don't have enough,” Cecchini said.



A city spokesperson said getting into the site is based on a referral system and about five people are allowed to move in each day, which is partly why it hasn't been filled yet. Another reason is people like David Bentley who KGW met earlier this week during the start of the heat wave.



“These few little, tiny home villages it ain't cutting it, and the way that it’s set up is like some sort of minimum-security prison,” said Bentley.



City outreach crews have been trying to get him into the site, but he's missed two intake interviews. He was originally partly against the site because of the no-weapon policy.

“All of us make sure that we have a weapon on us like at all times, that like goes against the first like rule or law of being out here — make sure you can defend yourself,” Bentley said.

The city tells KGW he moved into the site on Tuesday. He's a perfect example of how difficult it is for some people to leave life on the streets behind.



“It feels a lot better than being on the streets, I feel safer there…I'm so excited for like every opportunity that they've been giving me lately like is so exciting. Everyone keeps saying it’s a trap but I’m falling for it if it is a trap. I love it there,” the homeless woman said.