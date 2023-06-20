“We’re on the tip of the spear:’ Southeast Portland neighbors prepare for the first city-sanctioned homeless camp to open

The site is set to open in July the same month a daytime ban on homeless camping goes into effect.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Construction equipment and Portland Bureau of Transportation trucks lined an empty asphalt lot along Southeast 13th Place and Gideon Street Tuesday morning. It’s soon to be Portland’s first Temporary Alternative Shelter Site for homeless people waiting for long-term housing.

The site which will house up to 150 homeless people is set to open in July the same month a daytime ban on camping goes into effect. The site is not to be confused with the city’s Safe Rest Villages which are smaller and have already popped up in other parts of Portland.

“We are really aware that we’re on the tip of the spear with this,” said John Karabaic who lives near the incoming campsite. He’s the chair of the Brooklyn Action Corps, a neighborhood association.

“We thought this wasn’t a great solution to the problem, but we weren’t going to block it,” said Karabaic.

He alongside surrounding neighborhood groups has been working with the city for months to create a Good Neighbor Agreement since many have concerns over the site including the potential for vandalism, crime, and the wellbeing of homeless people who are staying there. That agreement will be finalized once the site opens.

“So, what we’re hoping to see is that it decreases the amount of unsanctioned camping in the neighborhood,” said Karabaic

The mayor’s office says they are planning to open this site early next month but can’t give an exact date.

The city aims for these sites to provide temporary safe shelter, sanitary services and consistent case management as homeless people wait for long-term housing. It will be managed 24/7 and there will be a ban on camping within 1,000 feet of the site.

“If it’s going to be managed, I pretty much approve of it,” said Charles Garver who lives nearby.

“I think everyone involved sincerely wants it to work,” added Michael O’Connor who’s lived in the neighborhood for 33 years.

Karabaic is looking to set a precedent for future sites and how they fit into the surrounding neighborhoods since the mayor is hoping to open five more — even though the city currently only has enough funding for three.

“I think other neighborhoods will take a look at what we’ve done and possibly replicate it,” he said.