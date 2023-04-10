Gov. Kotek announces funding totals for regions covered by homelessness state of emergency

About $79.2 million is set to be distributed across seven regions. The Portland and Multnomah County area is set to receive the largest portion at $18.2 million.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek announced specific funding allocations Monday for the seven regions covered by the homelessness state of emergency declaration that she signed shortly after taking office in January.

At the time, Kotek requested that the Oregon Legislature move quickly to pass an initial housing and homelessness package to fund the order. The legislature did so last month, passing a $200 package of legislation that included $85.2 million for local emergency plans.

About $79.2 million of that funding will be distributed in total, Kotek announced Monday, an amount based on multiple factors including the appropriation from the legislature and plans submitted by the local communities.

The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department will reserve half of the remaining $6 million "to ensure the goals of the emergency order are achieved," according to a news release from Kotek's office. The other half will be used for a statewide incentive program for landlords "participating in local rehousing efforts."

The recipient areas are grouped into seven geographic regions, most of which combine at least two cities or counties. The regions requested $98.8 million in total, so there wasn't enough to completely fulfill each region's funding request, Kotek's office said.

The allocations also include specific targets for rehousing and shelter beds as part of the emergency order's stated overall goal of rehousing more than 1,200 households statewide and creating more than 600 new shelter beds by the end of the year.

Here's the funding breakdown, according to Kotek's office:

Portland/Gresham/Multnomah County: $18.2 million to rehouse 275 households and create 138 shelter beds

Eugene/Springfield/Lane County: $15.5 million to rehouse 247 households and create 230 shelter beds

Central Oregon: $13.9 million to rehouse 161 households and create 111 shelter beds

Salem/Marion, Polk Counties: $10.4 million to rehouse 158 households and create 79 shelter beds

Medford, Ashland/Jackson County: $8.8 million to rehouse 133 households and create 67 shelter beds

Hillsboro/Beaverton/Washington County: $8.0 million to rehouse 121 households and create 61 shelter beds

Clackamas County: $4.4 million to rehouse 130 households.

Another $33.6 million from the package, aimed at eviction protection for households at risk of becoming homeless, will be distributed statewide through existing programs. The legislation also sets aside $26 million to address homelessness in counties that do not qualify for the emergency order.

"Oregonians are demanding urgent action and accountability. That’s why this emergency funding is tied to specific, local action plans that will reduce unsheltered homelessness," Kotek said in a statement. "The state will continue to provide technical assistance and partner with local communities to make sure this money makes a difference on the ground."