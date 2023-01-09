Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon Governor

The swearing-in ceremony for Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Monday, followed by her inaugural address.

The inauguration comes a few hours after the Oregon House and Senate were both scheduled to convene for organizational sessions to swear in legislators, elect leaders and adopt rules.

Lawmakers from both wings are scheduled to convene in the House chamber at 1 p.m. for a joint session where Kotek will deliver her inaugural address. House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) and Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) are also both scheduled to speak.

Oregon's 2023 legislative session will officially get started next Tuesday, Jan. 17, and is scheduled to run through June 25.

Kotek succeeds fellow Democrat Kate Brown, who has served as Oregon's governor since 2015, but was prevented by term limits from running again last year.

Kotek previously served as Oregon House Speaker for nine years. She's becoming one of the first openly elected lesbian governors in the country.

She won a three-way race for governor in November, defeating Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson in a race that became unexpectedly competitive, particularly between Kotek and Drazan.

