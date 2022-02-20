Vancouver is facing a homeless crisis

In December 2021, a safe stay community opened that can accommodate up to 40 people. For those living in their vehicles, there is a safe parking zone with more than 50 spaces for cars and RVs at the Evergreen Transit Center.



The city plans to open at least two more safe stay communities, one in spring on Mill Plain Road and another in the fall. But for people like Shelly Wong, a safe stay community isn’t the answer.



Wong has lived in her truck in Vancouver for the last four years. She is on disability and makes $900 a month. She has done what she can to make her truck more livable, including installing a bed and a heater.



“I am a 52-year-old disabled woman,” said Wong. “I can’t rent an apartment for $900 a month. It’s about afforable housing – why I am on the streets alone.”



She said she has reached out to try and find help but despite making contact with a few agencies in the area she was told there were no spots open anywhere.



“I would like to be in an apartment I could afford,” said Wong. “I feel embarrassed when I get out of my truck. People think, ‘Oh there's a homeless person.’ I'm not homeless by choice.”



Wong said she thinks the city is making progress but hopes that it leads to a change in her living situation soon.