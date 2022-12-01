Vancouver City Council awards contract for second homeless village

The city has awarded a one-year, $552,212 contract to the nonprofit that will run the city's second Safe Stay Community.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver city leaders are making progress toward opening another "Safe Stay Community" for the city's unsheltered homeless residents.

On Tuesday, City Council awarded a one-year, $552,212 contract for the nonprofit Living Hope Church to run daily operations at the city's second homeless village.

"Living Hope Church has extensive experience providing shelter and outreach services to those experiencing homelessness in the community," the city said in a Tuesday news release.

The nonprofit will run daily operations and ensure safety, security and sanitation measures are maintained, and that residents have access to the stabilization resources and services they need.

“Securing a committed and experienced service provider like Living Hope Church is the next important step to opening a second Safe Stay Community in the city,” said Jamie Spinelli, homeless response coordinator for the city of Vancouver. “They are already strong advocates for supporting our unsheltered neighbors, providing regular outreach services such as meals, food/clothing bank, mobile shower trailer and more on a weekly basis."

Spinelli added that Living Hope Church currently operates the only walk-in severe weather shelter in Clark County.

"Living Hope Church knows what support is needed, how best to deliver it and how to do it with compassion," she said.

The city's first Safe Stay Community opened in December on Northeast 51st Circle near SR 500 and Northeast 112th Avenue. The community consists of 20 tiny homes that provide shelter for up to 40 people.

Since opening, the community has provided residents with referrals for permanent housing, job placement support and access to critical health and treatment services to exit homelessness.

The location of the second Safe Stay Community has not been confirmed, but the city said it has a chosen a potential site.

City leaders are conducting "extensive outreach to all residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the proposed site, seeking their input during a public comment period," the city said.

The city's goal is to open a second and third Safe Stay Community by late summer 2022. The shelters would provide support for roughly 25% of the estimated 500 homeless residents living in Vancouver.