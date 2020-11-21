Hillsboro teen dies after crash with cement truck

The crash happened Friday afternoon near the intersection of Southwest Hillsboro Highway and Morilon Lane.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 16-year-old boy from Hillsboro died after crashing into a cement truck on Southwest Hillsboro Highway Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest Hillsboro Highway and Morilon Lane, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived and found the driver, Manuel Perez-Luis, dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Perez-Luis was speeding when he lost control of his 1998 Honda Civic on a curve.