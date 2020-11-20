Father and son's remains found among wreckage of small plane crash near Estacada

The pilot reported having difficulty flying because of poor weather conditions. Air traffic control lost contact a short time later.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A father and son's remains were found Thursday among the wreckage of a small plane crash in a remote wilderness area of Mt. Hood National Forest near Estacada.

Jared Sabin, 44, and Gavyn Sabin, 19, went missing on Monday after flying out of their hometown of Salem in a Cessna 150 aircraft, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Jared was a husband and father of three, and Gavyn was engaged, the sheriff's office said. A GoFundMe account was created to support their family during this tragedy.

The downed plane was discovered near Fish Creek, several miles south of Estacada, where a search-and-rescue team had been searching for the missing men.

The men had planned to stop in Troutdale on Monday morning before flying to Idaho and Utah.

Around 6 a.m. that day, the pilot reported having difficulty flying because of poor weather conditions. Air traffic control lost contact a short time later. It's unclear who was flying the plane.

The sheriff's office launched a search-and-rescue mission, but because of harsh weather conditions and challenging forest terrain, which had been devastated by a recent wildfire, the team was not able to find the crash site for several days.

On Wednesday, deputies and volunteers spent the day cutting and clearing nearly 30 large trees, clearing about 14 miles of road and about two miles of trail.

Searchers had to move through cold weather, rain, wind and 8 to 12 inches of snow at times, deputies said.