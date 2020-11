35-year-old Tetteh Kofi of Portland was crossing the highway near Southeast Boardman Avenue, police said.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A person was struck by a pickup truck and killed while crossing Highway 99E in Clackamas County on Thursday night.

According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 35-year-old Tetteh Kofi of Portland was crossing the highway near Southeast Boardman Avenue when the crash occurred around 7:25 p.m.

Kofi was pronounced dead at the scene.