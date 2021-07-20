Man expected to live after police shooting Tuesday night on NW Naito Parkway

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen squad cars responded to a police shooting incident in the 600 block of Northwest Naito Parkway in Portland's Old Town neighborhood Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the scene at about 9:40 p.m. on the report of an unwanted person. At least one officer fired a weapon at the scene.
A white male was taken to a hospital by ambulance with an apparently non-life-threatening wound. Police did not initially say if the injury was a gunshot wound.
No officer was hurt and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
As of 11:30 p.m., Northwest Naito Parkway is closed from Northwest Ninth Avenue to the Steel Bridge.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.