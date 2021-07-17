7 people hurt in Downtown Portland shooting, 1 dead

An early Saturday morning shooting sends seven people to a hospital, one victim with serious life-threatening injuries died, Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting overnight in downtown Portland hurt at least seven people, out of those victims, one died from serious injuries, police said.

On Saturday morning at around 2:10 a.m. Portland Police Bureau (PPB) responded to a call where multiple people had been shot in downtown Portland near 300 Southwest 3rd Avenue.

PPB said when officers arrived they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

At least seven people have been taken to a local area hospital by ambulance. Initially, police reported eight people were shot but said in an update before 11:00 a.m. the number of victims is seven.

Police said this total could change again though because some injured may have left the shooting site on their own and went to a hospital for medical care.

The person who died is an adult woman, police have not identified her yet.

The other six male and female victims hit by gunfire have varying severe injuries, though Portland police said their injuries don't appear to be life-threatening at this time.

The suspects, or suspects, fled the scene before police arrived and no arrests have been made.

There is no suspect description at this time either.

PPB has closed SW 3rd Avenue from Southwest Oak Street to Southwest Washington Street while police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.