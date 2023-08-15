Clackamas County first responders busy with emergency calls, urge safety amid heat wave

One man drowned in the Clackamas River over the weekend and several others suffered heat stroke on land and in the water, officials said.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Clackamas County Sheriff’s officials had a busy weekend responding to heat-related emergencies on land and in water, as temperatures in the Portland metro area reached triple digits.

On Sunday evening, deputies said a 44-year-old Portland man drowned at Riverside Park on the Clackamas River. Deputies said he jumped off a cement water intake in the middle of the river and didn't come up. A water rescue team with Clackamas Fire recovered the man. Medics spent more than a half-hour trying to revive him, but couldn't.

Crews responded to several other water-related calls to rescue people suffering from heat stroke, as well as a major rescue on land. On Sunday night, search and rescue crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Ramona Falls near Mount Hood. A hiker there was suffering from heatstroke. Trail runners reached him just before midnight. Paramedics administered fluids, then brought him to safety across the Sandy River, more than five miles in a wheeled litter.

“We get so caught up in what we're doing out here, trying to have a fun time that sometimes we miss those little signs that our body's giving us,” said Clackamas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ross Clemson. “It's super hot out here."

Clemson added that most water emergencies they respond to could have been avoided had those involved been wearing life jackets.

"You should always be wearing them," he said.

In other parts of Clackamas County, the heat didn't miss West Linn, and West Linn High School's football team didn't miss their first night of practice; they just brought it inside.

“The heat index just tells us we can't be outside,” said head football coach Jon Eagle. “We have turf. It's just too warm so our plan B is to practice inside.”

Athletes including senior Bo Dickson appreciated staff taking that precaution.

“They're looking out for us,” Dickson said. “Making sure we get the best out of what we can do but we're still getting a lot of great work in."

If the weather allows, the team is planning to practice outdoors at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.