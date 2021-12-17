Fred Meyer, QFC stores to stay open while workers strike over unfair wages, benefits

Store employees are asking for higher wages and better benefits.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fred Meyer employees picketed outside the Hollywood store Friday. They are fed up over wages and benefits they say are not competitive.

"What we have here is an unfair labor practice strike," Miles Eshaia of UFCW Local 555 said. "We have members at this corner, at that corner, and at every entrance we can find."

Eshaia says Fred Meyer and QFC workers throughout the region walked off the job at 6 a.m. Friday.

"The strike impacts 7,000 plus members," he said.

Those thousands of members, Eshaia says, have been working through a pandemic. He says they deserve better compensation and support from the community.

"We'd strongly urge the community not to cross our picket line," Eshaia said. "You can shop at Safeways, Albertsons, those are union, the whole state of Oregon, but do not cross the line."

The top brass at Fred Meyer and QFC call the decision to strike reckless. They say they are proposing a $36 million investment in additional wages and $30 million in annual contributions for health care benefits.

"My heart breaks for our associates right now because this disruption by the union is coming at the worst time of the year," Fred Meyer and QFC spokesperson Tiffany Sanders said. "Our associates and their families need their paychecks. This is a time that it's hard on everyone. I can only imagine the anxiety and stress it's causing."

KGW reporter Mike Benner passed by the picketers to get a look inside the Hollywood Fred Meyer. He said it was business as usual. Checkout lanes were open and staffers were stocking shelves. There were also plenty of customers.

"Getting up to date and supporting unions when they're trying to work for fair wages and fair practices," shopper David Shapiro said.

Shapiro educated himself about the strike but only after doing a little shopping. Shapiro is now pledging to avoid Fred Meyer stores.

"They should probably give them a higher wage," he said. "That's what I think."

Picketers think so, too.

"These members deserve to be paid what they're owed," Eshaia said.