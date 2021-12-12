Employees of Fred Meyer and QFC in Portland area authorize strike

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555, which covers Oregon and Southwest Washington, said negotiations will continue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Area workers have voted to strike against Fred Meyer and Quality Food Centers (QFC), both subsidiaries of The Kroger Co., for alleged unfair labor practices.



According to a press release from United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555, which represents 29,000 workers in Oregon and SW Washington, members voted "overwhelmingly" to call for a strike.

“Fred Meyer and QFC have repeatedly violated their legal duties to negotiate in good faith with Local 555, with the most blatant example being Fred Meyer’s refusal to provide information necessary for the Union to negotiate a new agreement and to process grievances,” said UFCW 555 President Dan Clay in the release, which was sent out Saturday.

“The way these employers have violated the National Labor Relations Act has left grocery workers no choice but to take action.”



UFCW Local 555 also said it has been in negotiations for a new contract for the workers since July 2021.

Fred Meyer and QFC have agreed to continue the bargaining process on Dec. 14-16, the union said.

“The pandemic has highlighted both the importance of grocery workers to our communities as well as the struggles they endure to make ends meet, all while producing record profits for Fred Meyer and QFC,” said UFCW 555 Secretary-Treasurer Sandy Humphrey. “Essential Employees deserve the same care and respect now that they have shown our neighbors over the last two years. These employers refuse to acknowledge that their worker’s wages are not keeping up with the cost of living, leaving them and their families at risk while providing food for our community.”

A Fred Meyer spokesperson provided KGW with a company response Sunday night:

“It’s business as usual at Fred Meyer. A strike authorization doesn’t mean a strike. Our current offer shows our commitment to the whole person, providing wage increases, high-quality, affordable health care, and a pension benefit for retirement. The most productive thing the union can do is to work with the company in a manner that positively addresses these items. Our focus remains on our associates and getting an agreement at the bargaining table.”