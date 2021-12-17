Fred Meyer, QFC workers end strike after reaching tentative deal

Union members went on strike at 6 a.m. on Friday and picketed outside stores throughout Oregon to demand better wages and benefits.

PORTLAND, Ore — Fred Meyer and QFC workers have ended a strike over unfair wages and benefits after reaching a tentative agreement with the companies Saturday morning.

UFCW Local 555, which represents thousands of grocery employees, said the deal includes "significant wage increases, added workplace protections, a secure retirement and quality health care."

The union said details of the tentative agreement will be made public after union members review and vote on it. The deal won't be in effect until it's ratified, which is expected to happen at a later date that has yet to be set.

The strike started at 6 a.m. Friday after union members claimed Fred Meyer and QFC were engaging in unfair labor practices, including refusing to give workers the pay increases they deserved.

"Almost a year-and-a-half ago, Fred Meyer and QFC stopped paying hourly hazard pay. In the time since then, workers have continued to deal with the pandemic, while the company has enjoyed record profits. The hazard never ended," the union wrote ahead of the strike.

Employees walked off the job and picketed outside stores throughout Oregon. The strike impacted more than 7,000 union members, said Miles Eshaia of UFCW Local 555.

#update - strike is over! UFCW Local 555 reaches deal with Fred Meyer & QFC https://t.co/nAcWGkUznq — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) December 18, 2021

The strike was scheduled to end at 12:01 a.m. on Christmas Eve unless a deal had been met.

“We are so grateful to our Fred Meyer and QFC associates for everything they do for our customers and our community. That’s why we’ve invested in their wages, healthcare, and retirement," Fred Meyer president Dennis Gibson said in a statement Saturday. "We will continue to do everything we can to balance investments in wages and overall well-being while keeping food affordable for our customers. We remain committed to our people and our Oregon community.”

All stores remained open during the strike.

Fred Meyer and QFC are both owned by Kroger.