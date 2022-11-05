'So many lives were saved': Staff members rescue residents from large fire at SE Portland adult care facility

One employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least 24 residents are displaced following a four-alarm fire that broke out at an adult care facility in Southeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 1:08 a.m. at the facility, called Hope N Care, on Southeast Pardee Street. Someone inside the building told 911 dispatch that there was a fire in the roof. Firefighters arrived and started to search the facility. They found several employees pulling residents out to safety. A total of 16 residents were evacuated from the front of the building and another eight people were pulled out from an attached two-story building.

One employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but has been released. That employee told KGW that he pulled five or six residents out of the building and carried out some of them in his arms.

"I want to commend the heroism of the two on-site employees who risked their lives starting the initial evacuation of the residents under heavy fire conditions," said Portland Fire & Rescue Chief Sara Boone. "When firefighters arrived their number priority was the immediate rescue of every resident within the facility under worsening fire conditions. Because of their tactical decisions and valiant efforts, so many lives were saved and turned near tragedy into an incredible success story."

Holly Boggs lives in the neighborhood. She told KGW that she was about to water her plants when she saw the fire. Before first responders arrived, she tried to spray the fire with her hose and get residents to safety.

"Of course, they came and I was helping wheel people out, down and got them on the side," Boggs said. "Brought them some blankets and water. It was pretty bad. It was engulfed. It was just scary."

Portland Fire & Rescue said a portion of the roof collapsed around 1:44 a.m., but no firefighters were injured. Crews were able to get the fire under control at 2:25 a.m.

TriMet buses responded and helped residents stay warm as firefighters battled the fire. Medics and officers with the Portland Police Bureau also assisted in moving residents to a safe place.

Portland Fire & Rescue has not said what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

