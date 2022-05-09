Oregon Right to Life building in Keizer hit with Molotov cocktails

A pro-life organization's building was vandalized about a week after a leaked draft indicated the U.S. Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

KEIZER, Ore. — At least one person threw Molotov cocktails at a pro-life organization's building in Keizer Sunday night.

Police said someone unsuccessfully tried to break a window at the Oregon Right to Life building off River Road North around 10:40 p.m. Then they lit two Molotov cocktails and threw them at the brick building, causing a small fire.

Trevor Lane, spokesperson for Oregon Right to Life, told the Salem Reporter that a small heating unit in the front office was damaged and some foliage burned.

The fire caused "minimal damage" before it was extinguished and no one was inside the building at the time, police added.

An arson investigator from the Salem Police Department responded to assist Keizer police detectives with the investigation. Police have not released any suspect information as of Monday afternoon.

Oregon Right to Life bills itself as the state's "leading pro-life organization," with a mission to "reestablish protection for all innocent human life from conception to natural death," according to organization's website.

Sunday night's vandalism comes about a week after a leaked draft report indicated that the U.S. Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, putting the future of abortion rights in jeopardy.

The draft report has sparked protests in Oregon and around the country.