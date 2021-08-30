Driver sentenced to 7 years in prison for hitting and killing boy in 2020

On Jan. 4, Garrett Bergquist, 27, ran a red light and hit and killed Luis Medina while he was walking to school.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver who hit and killed an 11-year-old boy in 2020 while under the influence of narcotics was sentenced to seven years in prison on Monday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's office.

On Jan. 4, Garrett Bergquist, 27, ran a red light while on his way to work and hit and killed Luis Medina at Southeast 5th Avenue and Southeast Hogan Road. Police said the boy was walking to Dexter McCarty Middle School had the right of way because he was in a marked crosswalk.

According to the district attorney's office, witnesses said Bergquist appeared to be speeding and a nearby driver honked their horn to try to get the boy's attention.

An investigation showed Bergquist was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident.

Bergquist was arraigned on Jan. 5 and charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

In addition to prison time, Bergquist was sentenced to three years of parole and a lifetime revocation of his driving privileges.

Medina's mom gave a statement to the court.