Dozens gather at Revolution Hall in SE Portland for vigil to remember Breonna Taylor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Saturday marks one year since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police during a botched drug raid inside her Louisville, Kentucky home as officers were serving a no-knock warrant.

The 26-year-old's death has sparked outcry against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland and around the country.

Saturday evening, dozens of people gathered at Revolution Hall on Southeast 14th Avenue and Stark Street for a vigil in remembrance of her. People lit candles, held signs and listened to speakers talk not only about Taylor's case, but about other Black people killed by police.

The vigil was organized by Rose City Justice, a group that supports police reform and holding civic leaders accountable.

Some Oregon lawmakers weighed in on Taylor's death Saturday. Sen. Jeff Merkley tweeted, "In her memory, let us strive to right historic injustices and systemic racism that plague our policing system. #SayHerName".

In her memory, let us strive to right historic injustices and systemic racism that plague our policing system.

During a virtual town hall in Astoria Saturday, Sen. Ron Wyden said he supports police reform legislation. He also tweeted, "Equity was a big theme of today’s #2021TownHall here in Clatsop County. Long story short: #BlackLivesMatter."

Currently, Oregon is one of three states where no-knock warrants are banned. Organizers of the vigil said that is a step toward change, but they urge people to keep speaking out.

A speaker at the vigil told the crowd, "In the past year, we've seen positive legislation as a result of your hard work, your actions, but we know there is still much more work to be done."