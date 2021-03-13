Crowd marches in downtown Portland's Pearl District on second consecutive night of unrest

Police set up a perimeter and detained a large group of marchers near Northwest 14th Avenue and Marshall Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crowd marched in the streets and blocked traffic Friday night in a second consecutive night of unrest in downtown Portland. Dozens of marchers were detained.

People met up at the Pearl District's Jamison Square on Northwest 11th Avenue and Johnson Street shortly after 8 p.m. for a planned demonstration against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell issued a statement prior to Friday night's demonstration saying he was aware of it, and that additional patrols would be in the area.

Video from independent journalists at the scene showed some counterdemonstrators. One held a sign that said, "vandalism is pointless."

At 9:14 p.m., the Portland police tweeted that a crowd had begun to move and was blocking traffic. Minutes later, police set up a perimeter around a large group of people marching.

An independent journalist at the scene said everyone on Northwest Marshall Street between 13th and 14th avenues were told to sit down and stay put so they could be investigated for criminal activity. Police said people within the perimeter who did not comply with commands would be subject to tear gas and crowd control weapons.

"This is a temporary detention," police tweeted at 9:52 p.m. "We will be removing you one at a time. Please remain calm and wait for directions."

I’m withs a protest in Northwest Portland. Portland Police have detained an entire city block. pic.twitter.com/sNPqqLWbR8 — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) March 13, 2021

Police told legal observers and journalists with credentials to come to the corner of Northwest 14th and Marshall Street to be released.

One night earlier, a crowd gathered at the federal courthouse at Southwest Third Avenue and Main Street for a protest against police violence. The crowd became destructive, smashing windows and starting at least one small fire that was quickly put out.

Police used tear gas and munitions to control the crowd. At least one person was arrested.

The main focus of tension over the last several months has been between demonstrators and DHS officers being stationed at the federal courthouse in downtown Portland.