Father of four gunned down in rural Clark County

Daniel Tveidt, family says, was shot and killed while confronting someone who was shooting a gun too close to the road.

AMBOY, Wash. — Family and friends are in disbelief following the shooting death of Daniel Tveidt.

"Dan was the most amazing person you can meet," said friend Jason Wing. "I'm going to miss him."

Daniel was shot and killed Saturday night. It happened nine miles to the east of Chelatchie Prairie General Store in Amboy. According to family, Daniel and friends were out for a drive when they passed someone who, they believe, was shooting a gun too close to the road.

"Daniel got out of the car to confront this guy and he may have walked up on him too fast," said sister Cassie Chartier. "He wasn't armed. Daniel didn't have anything in his hands and the guy turned and unloaded on him, shot him like five times."

Daniel made it to the general store, but died before Life Flight arrived.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Cody Nutter. He appeared in court Monday morning. His attorney told The Columbian this is a case of self-defense. Daniel's family is not buying it.

"This isn't self-defense. We need justice. The family needs justice," said Chartier.

Daniel leaves behind four kids between the ages of 10 and 16 and countless friends.

"These people, his lifelong friends and family, they are heartbroken," said Chartier.

Jason Wing is among them. He was with Daniel just days before the shooting.

"I love you, Dan," said Wing. "Rest in peace. I'll see you another day and justice will be served for you."

A Go Fund Me has been established for funeral expenses and anything else Daniel's children may need.