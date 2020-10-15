Man dies nearly 2 weeks after being attacked in downtown Gresham

Tod Alan Barker, 53, was fatally injured in the Sept. 27 attack on Roberts Avenue near Powell Boulevard.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A 53-year-old Gresham man died nearly two weeks after he was attacked while walking in downtown Gresham on Sept. 27.

On Tuesday, Gresham police said Tod Alan Barker, 53, was attacked on Northeast Roberts Avenue about a block from East Powell Boulevard, likely by someone he didn't know.

He died at the hospital on Oct. 9 from injuries sustained during the attack, according to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police want to hear from anyone may have seen or heard anything about the attack.

To provide a tip, call the Gresham Police Department's nonemergency line 503-618-2719.