5-year-old girl, mom and boyfriend say stray bullets nearly hit them while driving in SE Portland

5 bullets hit the car, including one bullet found in the seat behind the girl, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a narrow call for a little girl, her mom and her mom's boyfriend when the three of them were shot at during a drive-by shooting in Southeast Portland.

The driver called Portland police and said he was driving down Southeast 162 Avenue and Southeast Haig Street when a suspect began shooting a gun into their car.

Portland police said Sunday just before 12:15 a.m. officers found the car and it damage on the car was consistent with gunfire, corroborating the driver's account of what happened.

According to the driver, he was in heading down Southeast 162 Avenue when the shooting began with his girlfriend and his girlfriend's daughter.

The suspect's vehicle passed the car and fired from the front, the boyfriend said. When the three tried to drive away, the suspect again fired into the victims car.

Press Release: Five-Year-Old Girl Riding in Vehicle Nearly Struck By Bullets

Police said they found at least 5 bullet strikes on the boyfriend's car.

One bullet was lodged directly behind the little girl.

No one was injured in the shooting and police said it's part of an ongoing investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time, anyone with information is urged to call Assault Detectives at 503-823-0400 or crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-315551.