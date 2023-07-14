Father speaks out after 12-year-old son's violent death in Damascus murder-suicide

Despite a restraining order, authorities say the man drove through a gate and crashed into the garage door to get into the family's home.

DAMASCUS, Ore. — Editor's note: Some of the details in this story may be difficult for some people to read.

Patrick Landers, Sr. is speaking out, after his 12-year-old boy was killed in what authorities say was a murder-suicide in Damascus. The father is grappling with grief and anger because he feels things could have been done to keep it from happening.

Landers thinks the man who killed his son and then killed himself, 34-year-old Rickoshay Kerr, showed a red flag just the day before by threatening to kill himself while in a Washington County courtroom. Landers said nothing was done about it.

Kerr was Landers' daughter's estranged husband and they had a restraining order against him.

On Wednesday, despite that restraining order, authorities say Kerr drove through a gate and crashed into the garage door to get into Landers' home.

Deputies say neighbors called 911 and reported seeing a man believed to be Kerr with a gun in the area.

“They called me and told me a van drove into my garage, then my son texted me. ‘Dad, come home, Rick's here,’” he told KGW. That was the last text his son Patrick, Jr. would send him.

Kerr shot and killed Patrick Jr. and two family dogs, before killing himself.

“My little man, dude was always f'ing happy always playing," Landers said.

Landers' daughter was not at the home, but he said Kerr contacted her when he was there.

“He Face Timed her, he showed her my son and her brother was dead, and then ate the bullet,” said Landers.

The father, at times, cannot control his anger. He is frustrated that a court in Washington County did not hold his son's killer during the hearing the day before.



"Judge granted the restraining order because the guy was just being dumb, [then he] stands up in court, says ‘I’m going to kill myself’. Right then and there, it should have been done, we shouldn't be having this conversation,” said Landers.



He is also frustrated with law enforcement, who he feels did not treat the situation with urgency. He said deputies were staged at the top of his driveway when he came rushing home Wednesday afternoon.



“Then when I start coming down the hill and they shoot up my truck. Why? What were you scared some guy was gonna do what you guys should have been doing?” he said.

KGW reached out to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They said because this is an active investigation they can't comment beyond their initial press release, which said deputies were on foot approaching the house when Landers arrived on his property. They saw a car speed past them headed toward the home, and shot-out two of its tires trying to stop it, but it continued down the long driveway, the release said.

KGW also reached out to Washington County Court Administrators to ask about protocols if someone claims they want to harm or kill themselves in court. There has been no response yet.