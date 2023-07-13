Hillsboro man shoots 12-year-old boy and 2 dogs in apparent murder-suicide near Damascus

The man believed to be the shooter was reportedly at the address in violation of a restraining order out of Washington County, police say.

DAMASCUS, Ore. — A Hillsboro man is believed to have shot and killed a 12-year old boy and two dogs before turning the gun on himself, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:55 p.m. on July 12, deputies responded to a report that Rickoshay Kerr, 34 was in violation of a restraining order at a home on Southeast Delia Street near Damascus, Ore.

Deputies say, neighbors also called 911 and reported seeing a man believed to be Kerr with a gun in the area.

As deputies were responding, they saw a car speed past them headed toward the home. They shot out two of its tires to try and stop it, but it continued down the long driveway. Deputies later learned it was a concerned family member in the car. The family member went into the home followed by deputies.

Once they got inside they found a 12-year-old boy and Kerr both with gun shot wounds. Deputies attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful. Two dogs were also shot and killed in the home., according to CCSO.

Investigators believe this was a murder-suicide.

Kerr is also believed to have "rammed" through a closed gate to the property and crashed his car into the garage in order to enter the home, police say.

The name of the child will not be released to the public at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit and the Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team, along with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the incident.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24/7 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, text 988 or visit their website. For support related to family violence, you can reach out to A Safe Place Family Justice Center of Clackamas County at 503-655-8600 or the Clackamas Women’s Services 24-Hour Crisis Line at 888-654-2288.

