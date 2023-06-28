Man shoots and kills estranged wife, then himself in Clark County

The Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Monday night after two juveniles called 911 and reported that their stepfather shot their mother.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Clark County deputies responded to a disturbance call before 11 p.m. on Monday in the Minnehaha area. Two juveniles told dispatchers their stepfather shot their mother before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators with the Clark County Sheriff's Office learned, based on evidence and statements collected thus far, that 45-year-old James Jordan was not living in the home at the time. His stepdaughters were at the house at the time and were not injured. According to them, Jordan forced himself inside within minutes of his arrival, shot their mother, Erica Jordan, and then shot himself.

Court documents show not only was there a five-year no-contact order in place, but that it wasn't the first time he'd violated it.

Last summer, Jordan was arrested on domestic violence charges after threatening to kill his wife. She told officers at the time that she believed he'd do it if she wanted a divorce. A few months later, a judge ordered him not to contact her, nor come within a 1,000 feet of her home. Authorities confirmed on Tuesday that Jordan's most recent arrest for violating the protection order was April 4, 2023.

"It is a sad, sad day for Clark County," said Michelle Bart, president and founder of the National Women's Coalition Against Violence and Exploitation, an advocacy nonprofit based in Vancouver. "I just don't know what to say anymore. It just seems like we keep repeating ourselves and victims are not being protected. I just don't understand it. How many times can we sit in court for protective orders, only for the court not to do anything to protect them beyond that?"

Clark County prosecuting attorneys confirmed that James Jordan did wear a GPS for a short time; from April, when he was arraigned for violating the no-contact order, until the end of May.

They explained that the GPS monitoring was part of James Jordan's pre-trial release conditions, but once he pled guilty, the court did not impose the monitoring as a condition of his sentence. Since James Jordan's guilty plea last month, officials said he hasn't had any open or pending cases in Clark County, so there would not have been GPS monitoring available for the court to order at the time of the murder.

Resources

If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, text START to 88788 or visit thehotline.org.