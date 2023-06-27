3 people in custody accused of throwing large rocks, cinderblock at cars in Fairview

Several drivers reported that their cars had been hit on Northeast 223rd Avenue and on Interstate 84.

FAIRVIEW, Oregon — Three people, including two juveniles, are in custody for allegedly throwing rocks as large as softballs and a cinder block at vehicles in Fairview early Monday morning.

Drivers started calling 911 just before 4 a.m. to report that rocks were being thrown at their vehicles as they drove, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. Several drivers said their cars had been hit in the area of Northeast 223rd Avenue between Northeast Sandy Boulevard and the railroad bridge in Fairview. Vehicles were also struck on Interstate 84, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the area and saw three people running away, but were able to take them into custody. Two juveniles were taken to Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home, and an adult was taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center for multiple counts of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

The sheriff's office has not identified the suspects and no serious injuries were reported.

Deputies believe there could be other victims. Anyone who thinks their vehicle may have been hit by a rock on Northeast 223rd Avenue or I-84, but has not filed a report can do so on the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office website, or by calling 503 823 3333 and referencing case number 23-27871.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

