Suspect in NE Fremont Street shooting appears in court, charged with attempted murder

Officers said the suspect, Andrew McNulty, 58, shot the victim in the chest and leg last Friday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday, the suspect in a Northeast Portland shooting that left one man critically injured appeared in Multnomah County court for the first time. Officers arrested Andrew McNulty, 58, on attempted murder charges Friday, after they say he shot the victim twice.

Although questions remain regarding the events that led up to the shooting, neighbors in the Beaumont-Wilshire area told KGW the victim in this case was allegedly the source of several disturbances and harassment issues for months.

According to court documents, witnesses told Portland Police that the victim stumbled across Northeast Fremont Street, took notice of a man walking, and made his way towards him, gesturing — as if he were asking for something. Then, they said the suspect displayed a gun, but the victim kept walking forward, and the suspect fired two shots.

Some in the area told KGW the gunfire came suddenly.

"There was no noise whatsoever, and all of the sudden there were two big noises — bang, bang. No argument, nothing," said Sarbargya Dangol.

Anton Fuller, who witnessed the immediate aftermath, described the scene.

"I was having a quick break out back and I heard two gunshots in quick succession," he said. "I stood up, and I saw a guy bleeding profusely. My immediate response was to come in and to make sure the staff was okay. I saw a guy with a gun out front of the shop. When I saw that, I locked the door and I said we are done — no more orders, everybody get down. Let’s get safe."

Fuller said the man dissembled and separated himself from the weapon, waiting for the authorities. Police responded to the scene and arrested McNulty, charging him with attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Officials said he made no statements to officers on scene.

On Monday, he appeared in court for the first time — pleading not guilty to those charges. Prosecutors explained to the judge that the attempted murder charge stemmed from there "not being sufficient justification for the use of deadly force, as opposed to physical force."

McNulty was released on his own recognizance, and ordered by the judge not to possess any firearms, nor have any contact with the victim. He's due back in court next month.

"Unfortunately, the victim has been a bit of a nuisance in the neighborhood," Fuller said. "I think that what happened was an extreme retaliation to what could’ve easily been handled by the city with simple care, proper resources for mental health facilities. I don’t know the reason for the shooting, if it was self-defense, but I think that bear spray would’ve been plenty."