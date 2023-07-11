Woman found dead in Wilsonville

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead on a vacant property.

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that the death of a woman whose body was found Monday morning at a vacant property near Wilsonville is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to what was described as a welfare check in the 2600 block of Southwest Stafford Road near Wilsonville. A person doing work at the vacant property, which is currently in the process of being sold, found the body, authorities said.

On Tuesday, an autopsy was completed and it was determined that the cause of death was due to homicidal violence, authorities said. The identity of the victim is not being released until authorities are able to notify the family.

Currently, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and violent crimes unit.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area in the days leading up to July 10 to contact the Sheriff's Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by the agency's online email form. Please reference case number 23-014348.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

