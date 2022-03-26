Search continues for fisherman after boat sinks off the Oregon coast

The 32-foot fishing vessel White Swan III put out a mayday call around midnight Saturday. The Coast Guard is still looking for one man.

NORTH BEND, Ore — Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard were scouring an area off the coast of Florence on Saturday, searching for the one remaining crew member of a fishing boat that went down in the early hours of the morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a mayday call around midnight from 68-year-old Mike Morgan, master of the white-and-black fishing vessel White Swan III.

Morgan reported that his boat was sinking in the north end of the Heceta Banks fishing area, the Coast Guard said. There was one other person aboard the ship, a female crew member.

Responding searchers in a MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter spotted a debris field and a life raft. They found the female crew member floating face down in the water, unresponsive, about 30 nautical miles off the Florence coast Saturday morning. She was found near a debris field and life raft.

USCG could not officially confirm her condition as of Saturday afternoon.

#BreakingNews UPDATE: #USCG coastal patrol boat, MH-65 Dolphin & response boat crews continue search for missing master of 32-foot fishing vessel White Swan III offshore Florence, OR. Read more: https://t.co/peqawc1X6U #ProtectingThePNW pic.twitter.com/Y7FqExc4PL — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) March 26, 2022

After discovering the debris field, the helicopter crew had to return to base, citing heavy fog and low visibility.

In the intervening hours, other Coast Guard ships and helicopter crews responded. USCG said that the 87-foot cutter Orcas, another MH-65 Dolphin, and a 47-foot motor lifeboat were saturating a roughly 21 square-mile area.

As of late Saturday afternoon, USCG Pacific Northwest said crews are still actively searching for Morgan.