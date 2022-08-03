At 98, this Coast Guard veteran is the toast of his Oregon coast town

Gerald "Pat" Patterson enlisted in the Coast Guard during World War II. After spending his entire enlistment in the small coastal town, he was honored on March 7.

GARIBALDI, Ore — Tucked into Tillamook Bay, the small coastal city of Garibaldi is full of history.

"We have such a history of Coast Guard here in Garibaldi and it's just our honor to have somebody who is still present that we can actually tap into for a lot of history," said city council member Laurie Wandell.

Gerald "Pat" Patterson joined the Coast Guard during World War II and served his entire enlistment in Garibaldi. In his youth, the 98-year-old used to patrol the beaches on horseback and make water rescues from the city's historic boat house.

"I can't believe that you people are going to all struggle with this for me because I really haven't done that much," Patterson said.

"He did so much volunteer service here. I mean, he brought the number 90 historic steam engine here ... he did a lot of work for the Lions Club. He's just a legend here," said Wandell. "He was on the lifesaving crew and he did a lot of time in this building."

Patterson would end up marrying a local woman, tying his bond even tighter to the community. On March 7, the city declared the day "Pat Patterson Day" in honor of his years of service.

"It's good to honor the service members and their contribution to the country," Wandell said.

Honoring the greatest generation in #Garibaldi. U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Gerald "Pat" Patterson turns 99 in December. See how the city recognized Pat's years of service to our nation and his community. Tonight on @KGWNews at 4:55. pic.twitter.com/Tx8OMgNequ — Jon Goodwin (@JGoodyPDX) March 8, 2022

Staff of Senator Ron Wyden and Senator Jeff Merkley were on hand and presented gifts to Patterson at a small celebration. Even a flyover from a Coast Guard helicopter provided a poignant reminder of both the past and the present.

"Especially with the influence of what's happening in Ukraine and Europe, it's even more important, I think, for us to recognize what we value," Wandell said.

"I’m just an ordinary person, but I'm the luckiest person," Patterson said. "I am the luckiest person you'll ever see on television. Or ever hear about … just lucky."