Commercial fire in Happy Valley under control; shelter-in-place order lifted

The order was in effect for 1/4 mile around the area of 8855 SE Otty Rd Saturday morning due to concerns about asbestos. No injuries have been reported.

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted in the area around a commercial fire that broke out Saturday morning in Happy Valley. Fire crews got the blaze under control by late morning, but the order remained in place for several hours due to asbestos and fiberglass in the building. Fire officials told KGW at around 1:30 p.m. that the order had been lifted, although two buildings in the nearby Rosewood Station apartment complex remain evacuated.

Clackamas Fire and Portland Fire crews responded to 8855 SE Otty Rd early Saturday morning to combat the 3-alarm fire at the old Miles Fiberglass building. Concerns about asbestos prompted Clackamas County officials to evacuate the two nearby buildings and issue the shelter-in-place order for the area within a 1/4 mile of the building while fire was in progress.

According to Clackamas Fire, firefighters were forced to fight the fire from the buildings' exterior due to the threat of partial wall collapse. No injuries were reported.

Miles Fiberglass and Composites wrote on Facebook that the structure was a former company building but was no longer occupied, and Clackamas County said in a news release late Saturday morning that the building is now owned by the Clackamas County Development Agency.

Firefighters continue to work on a 3-alarm commercial fire at Miles Fiberglass in Happy Valley. Crews are working through challenges by fighting the fire from the exterior due to the potential for a wall collapse. Drivers near I-205, be advised of smokey conditions. pic.twitter.com/2ql2tMQ42W — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) September 16, 2023

The county already had a contract in place to demolish the structure, with work previously expected to begin in the next few weeks, according to the news release. Recent testing found asbestos in the building materials, the county said, and the contract was in the process of being adjusted to account for proper disposal.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that was widely used in building materials until it was discovered that long-term exposure could cause cancer and lung problems. It remains present in many older structures. Ash and debris suspected of containing asbestos should not be swept, vacuumed or power washed due to the risk that asbestos could be dispersed into the air in the process.

It should be cleaned up by gently soaking it with a spray bottle or garden hose, then picking it up and putting it in a plastic garbage bag, then sealed inside a second bag, according to information included in the county's news release. People cleaning up the debris should wear the best face mask they have, preferably and N95, wear disposable gloves and wash their hands arms and clothes afterwards.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

