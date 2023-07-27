No asbestos detected so far in debris samples from Portland Kmart fire, DEQ says

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is waiting to confirm the results of additional debris and air samples, but those tested so far show no asbestos.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite initial warnings from health officials, debris samples from the Portland Kmart fire that have been tested so far don't contain asbestos, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said Thursday.

Of the 11 debris and 16 air samples tested to date, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirmed no asbestos has been detected. The EPA is still waiting to confirm seven additional debris samples and 16 air samples. The air sampling mimics everyday activities like walking and doing yard work. The pending test results are expected to be released "in the coming days," the Oregon DEQ said, and will be posted on an interactive map online.

The EPA has collected a total of 18 fire debris and 32 air samples.

On June 19, a large fire broke out at the former Kmart near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard, gutting the building. Chunks of debris and ash were found in yards and surrounding neighborhoods as far as two miles away, or even more, from the building.

A day after the fire, the Oregon DEQ warned residents that the debris and ash could pose health risks due to the presence of asbestos and other contaminants. The agency said debris collected in Luuwit View Park was tested and confirmed to contain asbestos. However, subsequent testing has not detected asbestos.

Late last week, someone from the EPA clarified to KGW over the phone that the initial testing was conducted by Portland Parks and Recreation and wasn't "done to EPA's specs."