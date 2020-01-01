PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car crashed into a building at a medical plaza near Happy Valley on New Year's Day.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at the Mt. Scott Professional Center Medical Plaza at the corner of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Johnson Creek Boulevard.

Police said the crash hasn't impacted traffic.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

Car crashes into medical building near Happy Valley Car crashes into medical plaza in Happy Valley Oregon Car crashes into medical plaza near Happy Valley, Oregon Car crashes into medical plaza near Happy Valley, Oregon

READ: Two people shot in NE Portland early New Year's Day

READ: Man dead, another man in hospital after Gresham shooting