PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Portland.

The victims were taken to the hospital and police said they don't have information about their medical condition.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. at Northeast 148th Avenue and Fremont Street. That intersection is closed in all directions.

The Gun Reduction Team is assisting in the investigation.

Police said no arrests have been made. Police reported no other information about suspects in this shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

